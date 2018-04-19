Tottenham interested in PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa

Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa at the end of this season.
The 25-year-old defender is likely to be sold to raise funds and Spurs are looking to make the most of the situation.
As per the reports, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on French international as well.
Tottenham left-back Danny Rose was linked with a move away from the club earlier this season and latest reports claim that Spurs are willing to sell him for the right price.
Kurzawa would be a fantastic replacement for Rose if Tottenham manage to pull it off.
The 25-year-old can operate as a wing-back as well and he will add goals to the Tottenham side. Kurzawa has already scored 5 goals for PSG this season from the left back position.
Meanwhile, Manchester United want the PSG star to replace Luke Shaw. The England left-back has been criticised far too often by Mourinho and he is expected to depart this summer.
Also, Chelsea are looking to upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Kurzawa has been identified as a target.