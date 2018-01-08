Tottenham interested in getting £15m Barcelona midfielder this January

After failing to finalise a move last summer, Tottenham are eyeing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes and want to bring him to London.
Spurs were reportedly keen on acquiring the services of the Portugal international, who has seen his stakes drop since a move to the Catalan side back in the summer of 2016. He has been struggling for regular first-team football this season and has only started two league games and one Champions League match.
Mauricio Pochettino was also reportedly interested in signing Ross Barkley, who made a switch to Chelsea for £15million instead.
Wonder if Spurs pulled out of Barkley deal because they have Gomes lined up now Coutinho is Barcelona bound? Would make sense
The player has been linked with a move to Spurs for a long time now and it was all but confirmed last summer that the deal would happen. With Coutinho now at Camp Nou, it could probably accelerate the deal.
Blessed with good technique and ability to carry the ball forward well, Andre Gomes was tipped to do great things while at Valencia; indeed it was crucial in Barcelona signing him for close to €55m. However, he has looked completely out of sorts at the club and doesn’t seem a right fit for the side, even in his second season at the Catalan club. A move away, to an exciting Premier League and to a club where the manager has the reputation of extracting the most out of the players, could prove to be a detrimental step in the Gomes’ efforts to get his career back on track.