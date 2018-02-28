Tottenham Injury News: Toby Alderweireld could miss the Juventus game

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Toby Alderweireld could miss the vital Champions League game against Juventus.
The Belgian was not a part of the travelling squad for the first leg either.
Alderweireld is recovering from a serious hamstring injury and Pochettino claims that the player has not joined the group in training yet.
Pochettino said: “He is still recovering. He is still not participating with the group. When you tear a muscle, then you are fit but fit to participate in training. And then, it’s to be fit to play and then to compete. It’s a different process and sometimes it’s longer, depending on the injury.”
The 28-year-old has been sidelined for the last four months and Spurs have certainly missed him a lot. Alderweireld is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and he could still have a key role to play this season.
Spurs secured a 2-2 draw in Turin and they will be looking to secure their place in the next round with another impressive showing at home. The Londoners cannot afford to concede away goals like the Italians did and someone like Alderweireld would have made a big difference.
Tottenham are fighting for a place in the top four as well and Pochettino will be hoping to have his star defender back for the business end of the season soon.