Tottenham Injury News: Key midfield duo ruled out of Liverpool game

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will be without some of his key players for this weekend’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.
According to reports, the Londoners will be without key midfield duo Mousa Dembele and Vincent Wanyama. Both players have been exceptional for Spurs during their time at the club and Pochettino will be very disappointed.
The manager has confirmed the injury news as well.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday. Get 15% off on the Sky Sports Day Pass now.
Tottenham boss Pochettino said: “We don’t know how bad Mousa’s problem is yet. It is a shame and a technical problem, we will see how bad it is.”
On Wanyama, he added: “We are concerned about his situation, must wait to see what happens when he sees the specialist. we have no clear idea what is going on.”
Spurs were excellent against Real Madrid in their last game but Liverpool’s style of play could prove to be more challenging for them. Their defenders will need more cover to deal with Klopp’s high-pressure football and the absence of Wanyama could be defining.
The former Celtic star has been a rock in the midfield for Spurs. Wanyama is one of the best defensive midfielders around and his absence will certainly weaken Tottenham’s defence. Similarly, Dembele’s agility and passing from the deep will also be a huge miss.
Meanwhile, the likes of Erik Lamela and Danny Rose have recovered from their injuries. However, they are struggling with match fitness and the Liverpool game might have come too soon for them.
Watch Tottenham v Liverpool Live Online
Save 15% on a Sky Sports Day Pass, and get the best Sky Sports action for 24 glorious hours for less. Buy your pass and activate whenever you’re ready. There’s more sport than you can shake a racquet at. Join today for a one-off payment of just £5.94. No contract.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday.
Offer is open to UK residents only.