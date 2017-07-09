Tottenham in talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and Mauricio Pochettino has identified Mateo Kovacic as a target.
The Croatian midfielder has not been a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane and Spurs are looking to offer him a way out. According to Daily Star, the 23-year-old is on top of Pochettino’s wish list and the Premier League outfit have already opened talks to sign him.
The Londoners are missing a metronome like Kovacic and he would bring some much needed tactical flexibility to Spurs.
The likes of Wanyama and Dembele have done well for Pochettino in a two man midfield. However, a switch to a midfield three hasn’t always been successful due to the lack of a specialist central midfielder.
Kovacic has a contract at Real Madrid until 2021 and Zidane is not keen on selling the player. However, if they do sell him, Los Blancos will insist on a buy-back clause.
In theory, the move makes sense for all parties involved. Real Madrid cannot offer him regular football and therefore letting him move on is the best for his development. Kovacic is considered as the long-term replacement for Modric and they can always sign him in future if they can agree on a buy-back clause.
As for Tottenham, they will be looking to challenge for the title next season and signing players like Kovacic would certainly aid their cause.