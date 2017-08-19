Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Juan Foyth

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Davinson Sanchez yesterday but it seems that the Colombian is not the only defender Pochettino is interested in this summer.
According to Guardian, the Premier League giants are in advanced talks with Estudiantes for the prodigiously talented Argentine defender Juan Foyth.
Spurs were linked with Foyth earlier this summer as well but it seemed like the player was heading to PSG.
Guardian are now reporting that Spurs hope to conclude the deal soon after holding extensive talks with his club. They contacted Estudiantes in July. Spurs will pay around £9m for the 19-year-old defender.
PSG and Inter Milan are interested in the player as well.
It is evident that Pochettino is building for the future already. Sanchez and Foyth are 21 and 19 respectively. They will be the long term replacement of Vertonghen and Alderweireld if they can fulfill their potential.
The Londoners are thought to be looking at a wide player and a midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see whether Levy manages to get some more players in before the window shuts.
Spurs had a very good start to the season against Newcastle and they will be taking on Chelsea in the London Derby this weekend.