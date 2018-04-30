Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to return to winning ways against Watford on Monday as they bid to fend off Chelsea in the battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.
Spurs’ advantage over their London rivals is now just two points following Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side still have their eyes on third-placed Liverpool, particularly with the Reds dropping points against West Brom and Stoke over the past couple of weeks.
The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.
Christian Kabasele headed in Tom Cleverley’s left-wing corner to give Watford the lead, but Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finished off Christian Eriksen’s cross to equalise.
Spurs are priced at 1/6 to win the game, with Watford available at 16/1 and the draw on offer at 7/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/8uSmLEpcrI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 30, 2018
🔢 | #watfordfc XI v @SpursOfficial | Karnezis (GK); Mariappa (C), Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucouré, Capoue; Femenía, Hughes, Richarlison; Gray.
Subs | Gomes (GK), Britos, Janmaat, Carrillo, Deulofeu, Sinclair, Deeney. pic.twitter.com/1EKVgR1IXO
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 30, 2018