Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in their history.
Spurs overcame a poor start in Turin three weeks ago to earn a 2-2 first-leg draw, setting themselves up nicely for the return match.
Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of that game, but goals by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen brought Spurs back into the tie.
The London club are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions, while Juve are without a defeat in their last 20 matches.
Juve are unlikely to be pushovers at Wembley having reached the final of this competition in two of the last three seasons.
Spurs are priced at 23/20 to win the game in 90 minutes, with Juventus on offer at 5/2. The draw is available at 12/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/NNToY2RoiB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2018
Juventus XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa
Bench: Szczęsny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Marchisio, Sturaro, Bentancur#TOTJuve #UCL #TOGETHER
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 7, 2018