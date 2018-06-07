Tottenham Hotspur to hold talks with Manchester United for signing Anthony Martial

According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur will step up their interest in signing Manchester United winger Anthony Martial next week.
The north London club are planning to hold talks with the United chief for Martial, who earns around £65k-per-week at Old Trafford, and is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top transfer targets.
The 22-year-old joined United for an initial £38 million, but according to the report, his expensive add-ons could push the price up to a maximum of £58 million.
The Frenchman is fast, skilful, and has Premier League experience. He is ideally suited to the way in which Spurs play, and should Pochettino bring him to the club this summer, Spurs could have one of the most frightening attacks in Europe.
Pochettino already has the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Son, Erik Lamela, and Moussa Sissoko in his armoury, and even if he shifts the latter two out of his squad next season he would still have a world class pool of attacking talents. Add Martial into it, and it would be a frightening prospect for the rest of the Premier League.
He generally operates down the left but is versatile enough to play behind the striker. He has often received criticism for his lackadaisical approach to the game but Pochettino, who is an excellent man-manager, can bring the best out of him.