Tottenham Hotspur star edges closer to Manchester United move

Tottenham Hotspur have opened negotiations with Manchester United over the sale of defender Toby Alderweireld.
Alderweireld is out of contract in 2020 and he has failed to reach agreement with Spurs over a new deal.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to want £75 million for the Belgian international as he has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for just £22m next summer.
According to the Mirror, Levy will hold out for a similar fee to the one Liverpool paid Southampton for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January.
United boss Jose Mourinho is eager to strengthen a defence that looked shaky at times last season.
Alderweireld began his professional career at Ajax, where he won three consecutive Eredivisie titles.
He moved to Atletico Madrid in 2013 and went on to win La Liga and reach the Champions League final in his first season with the club.
A full international since 2009, Alderweireld has earned over 60 caps for Belgium and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.
Spurs are believed to have offered the defender over £100,000 a week, but he is looking for more.