Tottenham Hotspur signing Gareth Bale will be a massive statement by the club

According to reports from The Independent, Tottenham could make an audacious move to bring their former player, Gareth Bale, back to the north London club from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
Bale joined Madrid from Spurs in 2013 for a then world record transfer fee, and enjoyed a decent career in Spain. He has won one La Liga title and four Champions League with Madrid, but he is now open to move away from Bernabeu.
Manchester United would be leading the race for his signature should he leave Madrid. The Wales international is open to return to Spurs, and he is willing to make compromises on financial demands.
If Spurs manage to sign Bale ahead of United, it will represent a massive statement of intent from the club. Forget about the potential transfer fee and high wages, players like him will make Spurs a massive force in the Premier League and in Europe.
The 28-year-old’s arrival could tempt the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli to continue their career at Spurs and fight for glory instead of moving elsewhere.
Furthermore, it will change Tottenham’s image in the transfer market and Bale’s signing could help them lure other top players across the continent.
It will be a huge signing for Spurs, and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to make a big statement by making a move for him.