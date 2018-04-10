Tottenham Hotspur should consider swap deal between Toby Alderweireld and Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur need to take a big decision this summer regarding the future of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld. While Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Alderweireld’s omission has got nothing to do with his contract situation, Spurs fans are fearing the worst.
The 29-year-old has a contract at the north London club till 2019, and could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window. Spurs have offered Alderweireld £110,000 a week including bonuses but he is demanding a deal worth £150,000 a week which the north London club are not willing to offer.
Ideally, Spurs would love to sell him abroad, but they could also consider letting him go to a rival club provided they get a good transfer value for the player. With that in mind, could they indulge in an exciting transfer swap deal with Premier League rival Manchester United with Marcus Rashford moving the other way?
United have reportedly shown interest in signing the world-class Belgian defender, and should test Spurs’s resolve over the player in the summer transfer window with a big money offer.
According to a report from The Mirror, Rashford is becoming “increasingly disillusioned” at Old Trafford for not getting enough games under Jose Mourinho. The 20-year-old, who earns £55,000-a-week at Old Trafford, is a highly talented young striker, and although he has made 22 starts this season, he is frustrated for having found himself pushed back in the supporting cast.
Mauricio Pochettino has shown great desire in developing young talents, and would accommodate a place for him in his star studded attacking set up.
Although swap deals between high profile clubs seldom take place, this is one deal that could benefit all parties involved.