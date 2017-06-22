Tottenham Hotspur linked with Andre Gomes but Thomas Lemar would be perfect

According to reports from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have received offers from three clubs for midfielder Andre Gomes.
Mundo claim Juventus and Manchester United have made offers, but the report cannot settle on exactly which north London have shown an interest – it could be Arsenal or Spurs.
Gomes has a contract with Barcelona till 2021, and the Catalan giants are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old.
He joined Barcelona last season from Valencia, and featured 47 times for the Catalan club, although he often struggled to cement regular starting spot.
The Portugal is a talented midfielder, no doubt, but Spurs should make Thomas Lemar’s signing a priority this summer.
Given Spurs will miss Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son through injuries at the start of next season, Lemar’s signing has become even more crucial.
Tottenham have been handed a tricky start to the 2017/18 campaign, and they can hardly afford to be left behind in the race for the title.
Lemar, the Monaco sensation, would add depth and quality to the side, and is reportedly available for £25 million – value could be less than what Barcelona may ask for Gomes.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in the league last season. And he is only going to improve from here on.
Daniel Levy should be working to complete a deal for him as quickly as possible. Spurs should focus on signing Lemar, rather than the Barcelona midfielder.