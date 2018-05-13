Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to end their temporary stay at Wembley in style.
Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United guaranteed Spurs’ place in next season’s Champions League, but manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to end the campaign on a high note.
Leicester head into the game 9th in the table following their midweek success against Arsenal.
Tottenham were left ruing a host of missed chances as Leicester ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in November.
Goals by Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes a half-time lead, before Harry Kane pulled one back with 12 minutes to go.
Tottenham are priced at 3/10 to win the game, with Leicester on offer at 17/2 and the draw available at 9/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/kaiKS3JrRU
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2018
Today’s starting XI: Jakupović, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Gray, Silva, Iborra, Mahrez, Iheanacho, Vardy.
Subs: Hamer, Benalouane, Hughes, Choudhury, Barnes, Diabaté, Ndukwu. #TotLei pic.twitter.com/fwMU521GPO
— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 13, 2018