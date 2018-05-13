Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City confirmed starting line-ups

13 May, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to end their temporary stay at Wembley in style.

Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United guaranteed Spurs’ place in next season’s Champions League, but manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to end the campaign on a high note.

Leicester head into the game 9th in the table following their midweek success against Arsenal.

Tottenham were left ruing a host of missed chances as Leicester ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in November.

Goals by Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes a half-time lead, before Harry Kane pulled one back with 12 minutes to go.

Tottenham are priced at 3/10 to win the game, with Leicester on offer at 17/2 and the draw available at 9/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Newcastle United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).