Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ryan Sessegnon transfer rumours

8 May, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been discussing the possibility of signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in the summer transfer window on Twitter.

According to a latest report from French publication, Paris United, Sessegnon is heading towards the north London club next season.

Paris Saint Germain were also interested in signing the highly exciting youngster but according to the report they will have to turn their attention elsewhere as Spurs have already agreed personal deals with the player, and a potential transfer agreement with Fulham.

The report also adds that Sessegnon could still stay at Craven Cottage beyond the summer should Fulham make it to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Many Spurs fans are doubting the veracity of the source as it is highly improbable that Fulham will agree to a deal for Sessegnon, especially at a time when they have a chance of getting into the Premier League.

Secondly, Sessegnon would cost in excess of £50 million, according to The Times, and such a high profile transfer would have got more traction in the UK media.

Nevertheless, Spurs fans want him at the club as a replacement for Danny Rose whose future at the north London club looks bleak.

