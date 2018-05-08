Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ryan Sessegnon transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been discussing the possibility of signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in the summer transfer window on Twitter.
According to a latest report from French publication, Paris United, Sessegnon is heading towards the north London club next season.
Paris Saint Germain were also interested in signing the highly exciting youngster but according to the report they will have to turn their attention elsewhere as Spurs have already agreed personal deals with the player, and a potential transfer agreement with Fulham.
The report also adds that Sessegnon could still stay at Craven Cottage beyond the summer should Fulham make it to the Premier League via the play-offs.
Many Spurs fans are doubting the veracity of the source as it is highly improbable that Fulham will agree to a deal for Sessegnon, especially at a time when they have a chance of getting into the Premier League.
Secondly, Sessegnon would cost in excess of £50 million, according to The Times, and such a high profile transfer would have got more traction in the UK media.
Nevertheless, Spurs fans want him at the club as a replacement for Danny Rose whose future at the north London club looks bleak.
Would be amazing if true
— Steve Coombes (@stevencoombes) May 7, 2018
This would be nice ahead of the summer.
— Derrell Bradford (@Dyrnwyn) May 7, 2018
Could be an incredible #FPL asset with the way Spurs use their full backs
— Stephen McAuley (@mr_benn_sjm) May 6, 2018
Bloody hope so such an exciting future
— Andrew Hickmott (@andrewhickmott7) May 6, 2018
Indeed, far too many sleeping on them.
— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) May 6, 2018
I hope to god this is true. I would be physically sick if we missed out on him. Bringing him and De Ligt in to replace Rose and Toby would be a dream.
— WoodyforSpursSC (@CarterWoodward4) May 6, 2018