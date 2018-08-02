Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports on Napoli’s interest in Serge Aurier

2 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


According to the highly reliable transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Serge Aurier from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Some Spurs fans took to social networking site Twitter to deliver their reaction on the news.

Aurier joined Spurs last summer from Paris Saint Germain for a reported fee of £23 million, but he wasn’t very impressive in his first season for the north London club.

The 25-year-old did manage 16 Premier League starts last season, and scored two goals for the Lilywhites.

Spurs are yet to sign a player this summer and it is highly unlikely that they will sell the Ivory Coast international who is on £70k-per-week wages at the club without giving him a fair chance.

Kieran Trippier is clearly Mauricio Pochettino’s first choice right-back and the England international has repaid his manager’s faith by being consistent throughout the season.

Many Tottenham fans feel that Pochettino should sell Aurier if there’s a good offer on the table, and that the Argentine should give regular chances to Kyle Walker-Peters.

