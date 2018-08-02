Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports on Napoli’s interest in Serge Aurier

According to the highly reliable transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Serge Aurier from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
Some Spurs fans took to social networking site Twitter to deliver their reaction on the news.
Aurier joined Spurs last summer from Paris Saint Germain for a reported fee of £23 million, but he wasn’t very impressive in his first season for the north London club.
The 25-year-old did manage 16 Premier League starts last season, and scored two goals for the Lilywhites.
Spurs are yet to sign a player this summer and it is highly unlikely that they will sell the Ivory Coast international who is on £70k-per-week wages at the club without giving him a fair chance.
Kieran Trippier is clearly Mauricio Pochettino’s first choice right-back and the England international has repaid his manager’s faith by being consistent throughout the season.
Many Tottenham fans feel that Pochettino should sell Aurier if there’s a good offer on the table, and that the Argentine should give regular chances to Kyle Walker-Peters.
Do it levy just do it
— Paul Runham (@runs) August 1, 2018
wouldn’t be sad to see that one happen
— Grimmers (@Grimmers8) August 1, 2018
@HotspurRelated @SpursOfficial let me know when you want me to drive him to @sscnapoli #SellSellSell
— Nicholas Turvey (@Lord_Turvey) August 1, 2018
Bye KWP better Aurier llorente Nkoudou and maybe Sissoko if we can bring in a strong midfielder 😊
— INPOCHWETRUST COYS (@VaughnWakefield) August 1, 2018
yesssss, sell and use KWP as tripps back up
— Mr.yan (@Mike_Ryan_thfc) August 1, 2018
Omg, give him to them for free #AgentAurier
— Jamie Scott (@jamiescott610) August 1, 2018
Unless it’s over £25m don’t entertain it, wouldn’t be the worst loss
— jason o halloran (@jasonoh22) August 1, 2018
Sell.. Sell.. Sell.. Immediately!
— Ketan Chauhan (@ketanc86) August 1, 2018