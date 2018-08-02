Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lewis Cook transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lewis Cook transfer link

2 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspurs fans are divided on social networking site Twitter over whether the north London club should bid for Lewis Cook in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Daily Star, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned his attention towards signing Cook from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

The north London club are yet to sign a player this summer, and some fans feel that a move for Cook is an indication of desperation from the club.

A lot of Spurs fans feel that the 21-year-old would be an exciting signing for the club as he is a player of immense talent and potential.

The report claims that Pochettino is set to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a tempting £30 million bid for the promising midfielder.

Cook captained England to Under-20 World Cup glory last summer and he would be a fantastic signing for Spurs – a player that fits their transfer strategy.

He has a contract at the club till the summer of 2020 and the Cherries are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Manchester United sign Polish defender Lukasz Bejger
Tottenham fans react to the departure of Reo Griffiths

About The Author

johnblake