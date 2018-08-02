Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Lewis Cook transfer link

Tottenham Hotspurs fans are divided on social networking site Twitter over whether the north London club should bid for Lewis Cook in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Daily Star, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned his attention towards signing Cook from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.
The north London club are yet to sign a player this summer, and some fans feel that a move for Cook is an indication of desperation from the club.
A lot of Spurs fans feel that the 21-year-old would be an exciting signing for the club as he is a player of immense talent and potential.
Scraping the barrel. Christ soon we will be interested resigning Mbulelo Mabizela
— N S (@APathNotTaken) August 1, 2018
just shoot me
— Rama Isibo (@ramaisibo) August 1, 2018
Decent replacement tbf looked good at Bournemouth last season and hopefully poch will improve him even more if it does happen
— James Drummond (@drummo_10) August 2, 2018
You really need to learn the game, Lewis cook would be a great signing, it’s not all about big names you know
— Lee Maggs (@leemaggs1) August 2, 2018
He’s a good player. Would be happy with him!
— Wacko Mercenary (@strevens84) August 2, 2018
I give up #levyout
— Jamie bara (@Jamiespur34) August 1, 2018
He’s decent. If he was foreign everybody would be all over it. Was brilliant in the Toulon tournament and named in best eleven.
— nick claydon (@nickclaydon37) August 1, 2018
Yep. I’d love him at Spurs. Hugely talented kid and one who I wanted us to sign when he was with you guys. Very good player now and will only get better.
— Headhunter (@tommckenzie81) August 1, 2018
Class player imo
— Bill (@Billswainger) August 1, 2018
The report claims that Pochettino is set to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a tempting £30 million bid for the promising midfielder.
Cook captained England to Under-20 World Cup glory last summer and he would be a fantastic signing for Spurs – a player that fits their transfer strategy.
He has a contract at the club till the summer of 2020 and the Cherries are keen to tie him down to a new deal.