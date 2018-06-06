Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Leon Bailey transfer speculation

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to reports of the club wanting to sign Leon Bailey.
According to a report from The Mail, Spurs are showing strong interest in Bailey, and they are willing to spend big on him to lure him away from Bayer Leverkusen.
Leverkusen value him at 60 million Euros (£53 million), and the Bundesliga club fear that Bailey could be lured away. They have requested him to stay put for one more season, but they would be powerless to prevent him if the offer is good.
Bailey scored 12 goals for Leverkusen last season, and the 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent. He has further registered seven assists and has got tremendous potential.
Spurs have been linked with players like Wilfried Zaha and they were even prepared to pay in the region of £50 million for the Crystal Palace winger.
However, Bailey is a better prospect, and has the potential to be a world class player. He has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as well, so Spurs will have to move quickly.
Spurs fans are very excited with the news, and they want the club to make the first move for the player. Spending such a high transfer fee on him would also show a statement of intent from the club.
Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:
He’s well worth it. Unbelievable talent would rather him than Martial.
— Ndombele 🐐 (@Jackandreetti12) June 5, 2018
Sign up @SpursOfficial. He’s the world class player needed. Very reminiscent of @Cristiano when he was the same age as Bailey.
— Robert Bendix (@robertbendix) June 5, 2018
He would be a unreal signing!
— Adam (@Adamhar63088966) June 5, 2018
He would be worth every penny
— thomas spice (@spice2001) June 5, 2018
We desperately need pace and speciality in final third. We cant let man city and liverpool take them all. Itl hurt if we dont get a superstar with pace and trickery this summer. Leon Bailey we missed trick in not getting him from Genk in 2017
— Offical Khan (@Officialkhan14) June 5, 2018
Hands down my favorite transfer rumor of the day. This kid is destined for BIG things.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) June 5, 2018