Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Leon Bailey transfer speculation

6 June, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to reports of the club wanting to sign Leon Bailey.

According to a report from The Mail, Spurs are showing strong interest in Bailey, and they are willing to spend big on him to lure him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen value him at 60 million Euros (£53 million), and the Bundesliga club fear that Bailey could be lured away. They have requested him to stay put for one more season, but they would be powerless to prevent him if the offer is good.

Bailey scored 12 goals for Leverkusen last season, and the 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent. He has further registered seven assists and has got tremendous potential.

Spurs have been linked with players like Wilfried Zaha and they were even prepared to pay in the region of £50 million for the Crystal Palace winger.

However, Bailey is a better prospect, and has the potential to be a world class player. He has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as well, so Spurs will have to move quickly.

Spurs fans are very excited with the news, and they want the club to make the first move for the player. Spending such a high transfer fee on him would also show a statement of intent from the club.

Here are some of the best reactions from Spurs fans on Twitter:

