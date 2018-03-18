Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Layvin Kurzawa transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa in the summer transfer window.
Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the rumour, and it seems the fans are divided in their opinion.
According to RMC Sport, Spurs are showing keen interest in Kurzawa, but could face strong competition from London rivals Chelsea.
The 25-year-old joined PSG in 2015 from Monaco and won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season for PSG, but feels he should move away from PSG to further his progress.
Left back is one area where Mauricio Pochettino could be looking to bolster in the summer, especially if Danny Rose leaves the club.
The England international’s future has come under intense speculation with Manchester United reportedly interested in securing his signature.
It remains to be seen whether Pochettino at all makes a move for Kurzawa, as Spurs are also showing strong interest in Fulham’s highly rated Ryan Sessegnon.
Below are some of the best comments from Spurs fans on Twitter:
We can still fell sessegon just push him up further where he plays for Fulham.Kurzawa is a top left bk mate prob one of the best I’ve seen.
— Huss Dervish (@HussDervish) March 17, 2018
Kurzawa and meunier needed with aurier and davies as backup. Psg can become our new feeder club
— Doni (@SonsOutBumsOut) March 16, 2018
Bye Danny pic.twitter.com/GzkNE2ZRzg
— Harry Levy® (@HazzyLevy) March 16, 2018
No more PSG full backs please
— Southpaw Boxing News (@SouthpawBoxNews) March 16, 2018
Would love this to happen
— luke payne (@_lukepayne) March 16, 2018
Can play across the back 4,more likely seen as Jan’s heir I believe.
— POCH MAGIC # (@MaraDinho_10) March 17, 2018