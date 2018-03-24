Blog Columns Site News Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jonny Evans transfer rumour

24 March, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Tottenham

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham have identified West Brom defender Jonny Evans as a potential target to replace Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is one of the best in the Premier League, but Spurs are struggling to hold on to him beyond the summer.

The 29-year-old is yet to sign a new contract and the north London club could be looking to cash in on him given he has a £25million release clause in his contract which can be activated in the summer of 2019.

Evans is a vastly experienced central defender who has impressed for the Baggies since he joined from Manchester United in 2015.

The northern Irishman has a £3 million release clause in his contract which can be activated if West Brom are relegated to the Championship. The Baggies are battling for survival, and chances are high they could be relegated.

In such a scenario, getting a player of Evans’ calibre will be a bargain. He could be a very good squad player for Spurs at that price, but certainly the idea of him replacing Alderweireld is underwhelming.

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

