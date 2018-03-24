Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jonny Evans transfer rumour

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham have identified West Brom defender Jonny Evans as a potential target to replace Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian defender is one of the best in the Premier League, but Spurs are struggling to hold on to him beyond the summer.
The 29-year-old is yet to sign a new contract and the north London club could be looking to cash in on him given he has a £25million release clause in his contract which can be activated in the summer of 2019.
Evans is a vastly experienced central defender who has impressed for the Baggies since he joined from Manchester United in 2015.
The northern Irishman has a £3 million release clause in his contract which can be activated if West Brom are relegated to the Championship. The Baggies are battling for survival, and chances are high they could be relegated.
In such a scenario, getting a player of Evans’ calibre will be a bargain. He could be a very good squad player for Spurs at that price, but certainly the idea of him replacing Alderweireld is underwhelming.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yes, 3m for Jonny Evans is an absolute steal, no he is not the answer to any question that might face our club nor will he ever be. Nothing against him as a player, just not the direction we should be headed. He is already 30 so even at 3m, I can’t see it.
— Demberiksen (@AgentAurier) March 22, 2018
Proper Levy that is; Sell Toby to PSG for £50m and buy Jonny Evans for £3m. Hands him to Poch who turns him into the best CB in the world while Toby’s hamstrings fall to bits in Paris. #COYS https://t.co/7jugGPLMAf
— Callum (@BCTHEGRANDSLAM) March 22, 2018
Daniel Levy is on the cusp of doing the most Daniel Levy thing in all of Daniel Levy things history if he lets Toby Alderweireld go and brings in Jonny Evans to fill in the void.
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) March 23, 2018
To be fair to Daniel he saw ahead by buying Sanchez 40m! Evans is a good squad player as is Toby currently!
— Costas Polycarpou (@costantinosp) March 24, 2018
They’ve been trying to give Toby a new contract for ages. Sanchez was brought in because Toby won’t sign. Evans would be cover
— Darryl Greaves (@1970sDazza) March 23, 2018
That’s a great deal for Evens. Evens is depth. That’s something Spurs do not have. Evens isn’t replacing Toby. Sánchez is replacing Toby.
— David Pérez (@DavidPerez1619) March 23, 2018
I agree Evans has a great attitude and gives 100% every game he is very strong in the air and tackles ferociously
— WRScott (@webbisaknob) March 23, 2018
It’s like replacing a Maserati with a Camry
— Habibullah Khan (@Huk06) March 23, 2018
Replacing Alderweireld with Jonny Evans is the most Levy move since he gave Redknapp Saha and Nelson when he wanted Tevez and Cahill in January of a title race!!
Levy keeps dishing out the banter, his loyal legion of adoring fans continue to lap it up
— SpursGotLevyd (@SpursGotLevyd) March 23, 2018
Agreed
— Costas Polycarpou (@costantinosp) March 22, 2018