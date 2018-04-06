Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jamaal Lascelles transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss about the possibility of signing Jamaal Lascelles after reports emerged that Spurs are showing interest in the Newcastle United skipper.
According to reports from the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest club to show interest in the Newcastle United defender.
Last month, The Mirror reported that London rivals Chelsea are keen on signing the 24-year-old, and are considering making a £30 million move for him in the summer transfer window.
The Sun claimed last month that West Ham United are planning a £15 million raid on Newcastle as David Moyes is keen to bolster his defence in the summer.
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is facing an uncertain future, as he is refusing to sign a new contract at the club.
Spurs could be looking to offload him in the summer, and are already tracking Ajax’s 18-year-old Matthijs de Ligt and Newcastle United’s Lascelles.
The north London club are also interested in Jonny Evans who will be available for just £3m when West Browmich Albion are relegated. But, surely, Lascelles would be a better option, given his age, talent and leadership qualities.
Yeah I must admit that was my first reaction too. Don’t want Evans personally and haven’t seen as much of de Ligt but sure he’s good but lascelles has been excellent quite a bit this season. Either way Poch will make the right choice though I’m sure
Lascelles a good option to get another English player on the books. De Ligt obviously exciting but he is so young. Would almost prefer to buy him then loan back for another season to make sure he gets consistent minutes. I still refuse to believe that Evans is a serious option
Living in the North East and being married to a geordie watched a few Newcastle matches Lascelles good player and great attitude knows the league Poch would defo make him better and I bet would get him in the England team
Lascelles is a very good player, Poch can make him even better.
He’d be a good signing. Marc, do you have any thoughts around the fact we’re cashing in on Toby relating to getting some dosh in to make a pass at Bale??
I would like this. His guy is a leader of men. Wouldn’t mind getting him.
