Blog Columns Site News Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jamaal Lascelles transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jamaal Lascelles transfer rumour

6 April, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News, Tottenham, West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss about the possibility of signing Jamaal Lascelles after reports emerged that Spurs are showing interest in the Newcastle United skipper.

According to reports from the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest club to show interest in the Newcastle United defender. 

Last month, The Mirror reported that London rivals Chelsea are keen on signing the 24-year-old, and are considering making a £30 million move for him in the summer transfer window.

The Sun claimed last month that West Ham United are planning a £15 million raid on Newcastle as David Moyes is keen to bolster his defence in the summer.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is facing an uncertain future, as he is refusing to sign a new contract at the club.

Spurs could be looking to offload him in the summer, and are already tracking Ajax’s 18-year-old Matthijs de Ligt and Newcastle United’s Lascelles.

The north London club are also interested in Jonny Evans who will be available for just £3m when West Browmich Albion are relegated. But, surely, Lascelles would be a better option, given his age, talent and leadership qualities.

Here are some of the best reactions from Tottenham fans on Twitter:

On This Day in Football: The Mighty Magyars humble Italy

About The Author

johnblake