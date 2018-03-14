Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Fernando Llorente exit rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear to believe that summer signing Fernando Llorente’s time is up at the north London club.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, the Spaniard will be sold in the summer after failing to make an impact for Spurs.
The 33-year-old joined Spurs on a two-year deal for a fee of £12 million, as reported by Sky Sports. However, the vastly experienced striker hasn’t lived up to the expectations and failed to prove a reliable back-up for first choice striker Harry Kane.
With Kane now injured, it remains to be seen whether Llorente can fill the void. However, latest reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino is not thinking of using him, rather Erik Lamela is set to come back into Tottenham’s line-up.
Should never have been bought in the first place. Waste of money. #giveyouthachance
— Roger Williams (@Rhw1961Roger) March 13, 2018
Good even janssen is better
— Az/Aaron (@SLiiPZHD) March 13, 2018
He just doesn’t suit us, even when we need a goal he’s no bother. Poch likes dynamic players not stiff lampposts
— thomas spice (@spice2001) March 13, 2018
I think it speaks volumes that he seems to be 2nd, if not 3rd choice from the bench when we’re chasing a game. Hasn’t earned any trust. Had a great career but doesn’t suit us in the slightest. Would like to see us sign somebody who can at least try to compete with Kane #thfc
— Nick Hall (@NickTHFCHall) March 13, 2018
What club is he set to leave? Spurs? Oh, didn’t realize he was a member. But can’t blame team for his signing. Looked like decent choice especially compared to the prior two. Just didn’t work out. Three yrs ago made big mistake by not signing DeFoe when he returned from Canada
— cliff kobland (@drcliffk) March 13, 2018
he is not good enough for spurs.
— terry jones (@terrygeorgina1) March 13, 2018
What a shame
— Mark Wiegold (@MarkWiegold86) March 13, 2018
I think we just have to accept that the backup striker has to be someone like Son who can also play winger. It seems that’s the only way to keep a quality player behind HK content.
— Kyle Gruber (@NimbusHex) March 13, 2018
This is a clear indication that the Spurs manager has little faith in the former Juventus striker, and he is now said to be set to move on at the end of the season.
Llorente has five goals to his name across all competitions, but he has been overlooked in the Premier League, and has made just one league start for Spurs all season.