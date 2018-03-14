Blog Columns Site News Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Fernando Llorente exit rumours

14 March, 2018 Site News

Tottenham Hotspur fans appear to believe that summer signing Fernando Llorente’s time is up at the north London club.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, the Spaniard will be sold in the summer after failing to make an impact for Spurs.

The 33-year-old joined Spurs on a two-year deal for a fee of £12 million, as reported by Sky Sports. However, the vastly experienced striker hasn’t lived up to the expectations and failed to prove a reliable back-up for first choice striker Harry Kane.

With Kane now injured, it remains to be seen whether Llorente can fill the void. However, latest reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino is not thinking of using him, rather Erik Lamela is set to come back into Tottenham’s line-up.

This is a clear indication that the Spurs manager has little faith in the former Juventus striker, and he is now said to be set to move on at the end of the season.

Llorente has five goals to his name across all competitions, but he has been overlooked in the Premier League, and has made just one league start for Spurs all season.

