Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Erik Lamela’s performance on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their third defeat in the last five matches in all competitions after they lost 1-0 against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Jake Livermore’s last gasp goal gave the Baggies a crucial win against Spurs, and kept their Premier League survival hopes alive.
Spurs lost 3-1 against Manchester City and drew 1-1 against Brighton, and here once again they were lacklustre in their performance.
Some of the players really underperformed, and one of them was Erik Lamela. In the first half, Harry Kane had the best of Spurs’ opportunities and his header from Lamela’s cross was saved by Ben Foster.
The Argentina winger should have finished a great move early in the second half, but his touch was heavy in the box. The 26-year-old has been at the north London club since 2013, and the fans have strongly supported him during his tough times.
However, many feel that Spurs need to get rid of him and bring in better players. Lamela hasn’t been at his best this season, and the £70k-per-week star has once again cut a frustrating figure on Saturday. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:
5 years of watching lamela run around like Paula Radcliffe looking for a toilet. Done with the bloke.
— TottenhamPaul (@paulyboym1) May 5, 2018
Simple transfers which need to be made:
Out
Lamela
Llorente
Rose
Dembele
In
Malcom
Immobile
Telles
Milinkovic-savic
What will happen
Out
Toby
Eriksen
In
Mawson
Rondon
Fucking cba
— Tom (@WaIkerPeters) May 5, 2018
Thank you for the passion, yellow cards, ball roles, rabona and calling Wilshere a p*ssy but it’s time for Bale to come take the number 11 shirt back from you Lamela
— LP ✈ (@Verttonghen) May 5, 2018
Chadli was better than Lamela for us
— glory glory (@gloryglorytott) May 5, 2018
Lucas Moura has done more in 3 minutes than Lamela did in 77 mins
— The Spurs Web (@spurs_web) May 5, 2018
Playing lamela ahead of both son and Lucas is criminal
— jamie (@jamied90_) May 5, 2018
Whilst it’s not popular to admit, always backed Lamela at this football club and always wanted him to go on and prove his doubters wrong.
However it’s simply ‘beggars-belief’ how he remained on the pitch while Dele Alli was taken off, won’t ever understand that one.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) May 5, 2018