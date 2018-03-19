Blog Columns Site News Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Amadou Haidara transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Amadou Haidara transfer rumour

19 March, 2018 English Premier League, Site News

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara in the summer transfer window.

Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to give their reaction on speculations linking their club with the exciting young midfielder.

According to reports from The Sun, Spurs are showing a keen interest in signing the 20-year-old midfielder from Austrian club Salzburg in the summer.

The Mali international has made a strong impact for the club during their Europa League campaign and the report claims that Spurs have been impressed with the performances.

Although Haidara prefers to play in central midfield, he has shown great versatility this season by playing at right-back against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown great willingness in developing young talents and therefore a move for Haidara makes sense.

A lot of Spurs fans have noted that the player is of a similar style to Guinea international central midfielder Naby Keita who will move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain delivers message to Jack Hendry on Twitter

About The Author

johnblake