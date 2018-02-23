Blog Columns Site News Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Toby Alderweireld exit rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans discuss and debate on social networking site Twitter whether the club should allow selling the star defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.

According to reports from The Times, Spurs are willing to sell the Belgian defender this summer after contract talks have reached an impasse.

The north London club have offered Alderweireld a lucrative £110,000 a week including bonuses, which would make him one of the highest paid earners at the club, but the 28-year-old is thought to be demanding around £150,000 per week.

Alderweireld has an interesting contract that allows him to leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed the club’s decision, and he would rather use the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and Spurs fans would love to have him beyond the summer.

However, in case, they fail to agree to a deal with him, it would be wise to sell him at a high price, preferably to any foreign club.

