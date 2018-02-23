Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Toby Alderweireld exit rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans discuss and debate on social networking site Twitter whether the club should allow selling the star defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.
According to reports from The Times, Spurs are willing to sell the Belgian defender this summer after contract talks have reached an impasse.
The north London club have offered Alderweireld a lucrative £110,000 a week including bonuses, which would make him one of the highest paid earners at the club, but the 28-year-old is thought to be demanding around £150,000 per week.
Alderweireld has an interesting contract that allows him to leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed the club’s decision, and he would rather use the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.
Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and Spurs fans would love to have him beyond the summer.
However, in case, they fail to agree to a deal with him, it would be wise to sell him at a high price, preferably to any foreign club.
Alderweireld wants £150k, absolutely nothing for 2018 wage demands. It’s £7.2m a year and I’d rather we spend £21.6m on Toby for 3 years than sell him and weaken ourselves and strengthen a rival ffs
— LP ✈ (@Verttonghen) February 22, 2018
Toby Alderweireld was compared to Ledley King a few months ago and now people will be like “he’s not that great”
Just because the owners will sell him doesn’t mean you have to agree with it. It’s such the WRONG decision. Kyle Walker was the beginning but this is much worse sorry!
— Harry C (@HazSpur92) February 22, 2018
Here’s the thing, I would much rather sell him now and get £100m than see him walk away for £27m or whatever his release clause is
— Ben Forman (@FenBorman) February 23, 2018
Not a chance in hell, I’m a huge fan of rashford he’s brilliant but Toby is the leagues best defender, davinson isn’t even close we need him
— Addicted To Spurs (@addicted_spurs) February 22, 2018
If he does go, we must be talking mega bucks …
If van Dijk was £75m then the best defender in the league has to be £150m+? Surely?
It’s also better if he wasn’t sold to a PL rival. I’d be more tempted with a Bale + £20m kinda deal …
— Robert Cross (@robertgcross) February 22, 2018
If Toby leaves it will set a tone that we are happy to sell our best players as soon as they turn their heads. What will Jan think who has developed a great partnership with him? Or Kane, Alli etc. We can not sell Toby, when will we start acting like a big club.
— Bradley Flanagan (@Brad_Flange) February 23, 2018