Tottenham Hotspur fans discuss the possibility of signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Stoke City have been relegated to the Championship after they lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday at the bet365 stadium.
It remains to be seen how Stoke City approach from here on, but certainly they will receive offers for their top players. Many of the team could be willing to leave and continue playing in the Premier League, and Stoke might listen to offers for them.
In a season that saw Stoke struggling badly, one player who maintained a high level of consistency is Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss winger scored eight goals and registered six assists in the Premier League this season.
According to reports from the Stoke on Trent, Shaqiri has a release clause in his contract set at the same price Stoke paid for him when he arrived from Inter Milan in August 2015, which means he could be snapped up for a knockdown price of £12 million.
Tottenham fans have been discussing the possibility of signing the Stoke player who is on £36k-per-week wages, well within Spurs’s range. Many feel that he would be a good addition to the squad, and could be an impact player for the club.
