Tottenham Hotspur eyeing £44.4 million move for Villarreal striker

Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu could be on his way Tottenham Hotspur.
The 26-year-old has been in excellent form for the La Liga club this term, scoring 15 league goals to help them up to sixth in the table.
According to Marca, Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino has had scouts watching the DR Congo striker in action this season.
The player penned a new five-year deal with Villarreal last summer, but the £44.4 million release clause would prove no obstacle to Spurs.
He has scored 89 goals in 252 appearances for Sochaux, Bursaspor and Villarreal, and has added a further seven goals in 16 appearances for his country.
Spurs are heavily reliant on Harry Kane for goals, with the England striker bagging 24 in his 25 appearances for the club this term, but an injury to the 24-year-old would seriously hinder their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.
Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli have weighed in with nine and eight goals respectively this season, but Bakambu’s addition to their squad would take some of the weight off Kane’s shoulders.