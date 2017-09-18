Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino raves about Sergio Aguero

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has showered praise on Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, saying he is one of the best strikers in the world.
The 29-year-old has been in sparkling form this season, scoring five goals already in the Premier League, including a hat-trick against Watford on Saturday.
Pochettino, who has previously compared Aguero to Mozart, has praised his compatriot as a “great striker”. He hopes that Aguero will help Argentina to go to the next World Cup.
“I think he’s one of the best striker,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London. “I don’t want to compare again with some musician again. He’s a great striker. He’s Argentinean and I hope he helps Argentina to go to the next World Cup.”
When asked whether he ever tried to sign Aguero, Pochettino replied that he never had that opportunity to sign the former Atletico Madrid player.
Pochettino admitted that he was managing clubs like Espanyol and Southampton, while Aguero was playing for big clubs, and naturally the Argentine was an unrealistic target for his previous clubs.
“Me? When? No, I’ve never had the possibility to sign him,” he added.
“I was at another level, I was at a slow level in that moment, Espanyol and Southampton. It was very difficult to speak about this type of player for us.”
With those goals against Watford, Aguero has now scored in three successive games, having found the net against Liverpool and Feyenoord as well.
Manchester City will face West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup away to Hawthorns in the midweek. Tottenham will take on Championship outfit Barnsley at Wembley on Wednesday.