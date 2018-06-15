Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target “wants to leave”

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt wants to leave the club this summer.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are interested in signing the 18-year-old, and Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed De Ligt is eager to force through a move.
The 18-year-old Netherlands international centre-back has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.
Spurs currently have four former Ajax stars in their squad in Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez.
Their positive relationship with the Dutch club could stand them in good stead when it comes to negotiating for de Ligt, although City are believed to be strong rivals for his signature.
The defender made his professional debut for Jong Ajax in August 2016 and went on to play for the club’s first team the following month.
De Ligt made 33 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring three goals.
He became the youngest ever captain in Dutch professional football when he wore the armband for Ajax back in January.
He made his debut for the Netherlands national side in March 2017 in a 2–0 defeat to Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifying match.
De Ligt played in Netherlands’ friendly defeat against England earlier this year and then set up two goals as the Dutch overcame Portugal 3-0 a few days later.