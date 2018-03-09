Tottenham hoping to sign Jann Fiete Arp in the summer

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly rated German striker Jann Fiete Arp this summer.
According to latest reports (translated via SportWitness), the striker is a Tottenham fan and that could be an advantage for the Premier League outfit in their pursuit.
Apparently, Spurs are set to intensify their efforts to sign the Hamburg forward. However, the fact that Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the player could be a cause for concern.
The German giants are a more attractive proposition for sure. It will be interesting to see whether Heynckes’ side make a move for Arp this summer.
The young forward would be the ideal alternative for Harry Kane. Spurs are in desperate need of a quality back up striker and Arp would be a much better option than Llorente.
Spurs will be hoping that the opportunity to work with Pochettino is attractive to the player. The Tottenham manager has done very well to nurture young talents and he could help Arp fulfill his immense potential.
Whoever ends up signing the player will get a forward with world class potential and a big future.