Tottenham hoping to sign Florian Thauvin this summer

Tottenham are interested in signing the Marseille winger Florian Thauvin this summer.
The 25-year-old Frenchman has been in exceptional form over the last year and Pochettino wants him to add more depth and quality to Spurs’ attack.
The former Newcastle United midfielder will add more goals to the side and he will also help the Londoners break down deep defences with his passing and flair.
The Marseille star has scored 25 goals during the 2017/18 season and he managed to pick up 13 assists during that time as well.
Thauvin would be a tremendous signing for Tottenham but they are not the only club interested. The likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the Ligue 1 star as well.
The French attacking midfielder might be tempted to move to England however. He failed to make an impact with Newcastle in the past and he will have a point to prove. Also, joining Spurs would be a massive step up from Marseille.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners can agree on a fee with Marseille now.