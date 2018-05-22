Tottenham hoping to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United

Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United.
The Londoners are in desperate need of another quality striker and the Frenchman would be a sensational addition. Apparently, Martial is a top target for them this summer.
Martial is thought to be frustrated with the lack of game time under Mourinho and a summer move is very much on the cards. At Spurs, he would get more playing time in a side that plays to his strengths.
Manchester United are far too defensive in their approach and Martial has struggled because of that.
As per the reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Toby Alderweireld and therefore the two clubs could enter into an agreement that benefits both of them.
Spurs are resigned to losing the Belgian defender after he refused to sign a new deal at the club. A swap deal including Martial would be ideal for them.
The Frenchman is a world-class talent who could become a leading star for Spurs under Pochettino’s guidance.
The 24-year-old could partner Harry Kane upfront or he could be used as a wide forward as well. Martial’s arrival will add some much-needed depth to Spurs’ attack as well.