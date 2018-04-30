Tottenham hope to agree deal with Ajax for de Ligt

According to The S*n, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to land the signature of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as a potential replacement for Chelsea and Manchester United-linked Toby Alderweireld who is rumoured to be considering his future.
De Ligt has rose through the youth ranks to the Ajax first-team in 2016 and has gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions at the tender age of 18. The defender has also made five appearances for the Netherlands national team and has been tipped for a bright future.
He’s been an ever-present for Ajax this season, making 31 league appearances and contributing four goals. Arsenal and Barcelona have reportedly scouted the teenager in the past, but Tottenham are said to be the front-runners to sign him.
With their squad containing a number of former Ajax stars – Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen – de Ligt would have a few familiar teammates if he did make the switch. The S*n say the deal could depend on Alderweireld, as the defender has lost his place in the side to Davinson Sanchez and could consider a summer exit.
In addition to de Ligt, Spurs have also been linked with Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson and Leicester’s Harry Maguire.
Stats from Transfermarkt.