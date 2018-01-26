Tottenham have made an offer to sign Javier Pastore

Tottenham are looking to improve their squad this month and it seems that Mauricio Pochettino is interested in signing Javier Pastore.
The Argentine playmaker has been linked with a move away from PSG and the reputed Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Spurs did submit an offer for the player.
The report adds that Premier League giants Liverpool made an offer for the playmaker as well.
Di Marzio believes that the offers from Spurs and Liverpool were in the region of 25-40 million Euros.
Apparently, the player is not interested in joining either club and he has turned them down. The player wants to move to Italy and Inter Milan are working on a deal to sign the player.
It would have been interesting to see where Pastore would have played if the move had gone through. Spurs have Eriksen, Son and Alli playing in a similar position and all three have been key players for Pochettino.
At Liverpool, Pastore could have replaced Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp’s men are in need of a creative force and the Argentine would have been a very good signing for the Reds.