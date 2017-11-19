Tottenham have first refusal option for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are ready to cut their losses on Gareth Bale when the transfer window reopens in January.
The Welsh winger has struggled to make the desired impact at Bernabeu due to recurring injury problems and he could return to the Premier League soon.
According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation right now.
Apparently, Real Madrid will accept an offer in the region of £85 million for Bale.
Bale’s former club Tottenham have a unique advantage if they wish to bring him back to the club. When Spurs agreed to sell him in 2013, Levy inserted a first refusal clause in his contract which allows the Londoners to match any offers received for the Welshman from England.
Reports add that the clause is valid until 2019.
Spurs could certainly use a world-class winger like him but the quoted fee might just be beyond them. Despite the inflation in the market, Spurs have never signed someone for that kind of money and Levy will also have to shatter the club’s wage structure to land Bale.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer but it would be a terrific move if Spurs can pull it off. They have a clear advantage in the pursuit of Bale and he would take them to the next level.