Tottenham handed major boost in their pursuit of AC Milan star

Tottenham’s hopes of signing AC Milan star Suso have been handed a major boost following the news that the Serie A giants are struggling to pay their players’ salary.
Italian media outlet CalcioMercato says Milan could be forced to sell off some of their squad and Suso appears a prime candidate to leave the San Siro.
The 24-year-old has been on Spurs’ radar for some time and a contract release clause of €50 million opens the door on a possible move to the Premier League.
Suso was on the books at Liverpool having progressed through their youth ranks, but left Anfield in 2015 to join Milan in 2015.
The Spaniard has been loaned out to Genoa during his time in Italy, but returned to Milan and established himself as one of the club’s best attacking midfielders.
He has scored six goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season and would be a welcome addition to a Spurs team that has gone off the boil in the Premier League in recent weeks.
Doubts over Dele Alli’s long term future with the club have left Spurs needing consider their midfield options and signing Suso during the January transfer window would boost their hopes of securing a top four finish this term.