Tottenham fans urge Daniel Levy to sign Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon bagged a stunning hat-trick against Sheffield United last night and it seems that Spurs fans are quite impressed with the 17-year-old.
Last summer it was reported that Spurs submitted a bid for Sessegnon but it was turned down by Fulham. However, Tottenham fans want their club to pursue the player once again.
Following Fulham’s win last night, several Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their views on Sessegnon. Furthermore, they urged Tottenham to sign the player as soon as possible.
Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from Spurs and Sessegnon would be the ideal replacement for the England international.
It will be interesting to see whether Spurs make a move for him in the summer. A January move seems highly unlikely given how important he is to the Fulham team.
Also, Spurs will not be the only club chasing Sessegnon in the summer. The likes of United, City and Liverpool could use someone like him as well.
There is no doubt that Spurs would be a superb choice for the youngster. Pochettino has done well to nurture the young talents at his disposal and Sessegnon could use a manager like that. At City and United, the competition for places will make it hard for him to play regularly.
Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about Sessegnon after last night’s game.
Spurs have to sign Ryan Sessegnon. #thfc #coys
— David Messer (@davidmesser78) November 21, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon is such a fantastic prospect (his brother is pretty good too btw) Ryan could potentially be a real superstar. I’d love Pochettino to coach him & think he’d really flourish at Spurs.
— Anthony Heard (@AnthonyH7) November 21, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon is a baller, sign him up @SpursOfficial
— Matt🦌 (@ClassyDier) November 21, 2017
If Spurs are gonna go after Ryan Sessegnon it needs to happen soon, what a prospect he is.
— Will Pairpoint (@WillPairpoint) November 21, 2017
Ryan sessegnon hatrick for Fulham vs Sheffield united
Sign this lad spurs he’s quality
— John Preston (@spursmadhead) November 21, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon is Spurs-bound. Boy’s got some talent. Daniel please…. #COYS #THFC
— Unelected Bureaucrat (@Rrinoceros) November 21, 2017
Sign Ryan Sessegnon @SpursOfficial
— Grovesy (@GrovesyV5) November 21, 2017
Levy sign Sessegnon
— Brendan Deery (@bayhota) November 21, 2017
Sessegnon scores a hattrick for fulham tonight. Can we please just sign him #bringsessetospurs
— Danz (@demahn_6) November 21, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon in January please Poch #COYS
— Mick Pedley (@michaelpedley) November 21, 2017