Tottenham fans respond to Mousa Dembele’s Twitter post

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele took to social networking site twitter to express his reaction after Spurs won 2-1 against Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Christian Eriksen scored two goals for Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino’s side registered their sixth consecutive win in the Premier League.
The Belgian midfielder started the match, and played the entire 90 minutes. He was superb during the game, and the Spurs fans are simply blown away with his performance.
Spurs consolidated their fourth position in the league, same on points with Liverpool, but they have a game in hand.
The north London club have not lost a single game in the Premier League in 2018, and Dembele is happy with the club’s impressive run. He tweeted:
Good to keep this run going 🤙🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Xgsb3aP0Gk
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) April 7, 2018
Dembele made two tackles, three interceptions, and one clearance during the course of the game. The Belgian made six successful dribbles, attempted 68 passes with 94.1% accuracy, and made one key pass as well, according to whoscored.com.
The 30-year-old has a contract at the club till 2019, and Spurs fans will hope that he signs a contract extension at the club.
