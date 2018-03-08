Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to their disappointing defeat against Juventus

Tottenham fans react to their disappointing defeat against Juventus

8 March, 2018 English Premier League, Juventus, Serie A, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League after a 2-1 defeat at Wembley against Juventus.

The Premier League giants were firm favourites to go through to the Quarterfinals but the Italian champions managed to mount a terrific comeback in the second half.

Spurs went ahead through Heung-Min Son late in the first half. Second half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in quick succession sealed a memorable comeback for the visitors.

Despite dominating for extended spells over the two legs, Spurs have paid the price for losing their concentration during key stages of the game. The likes of Kane and Son missed some glorious opportunities to score as well.

Tottenham did very well to secure a 2-2 draw in Turin and Pochettino will be bitterly disappointed with how things panned out in the second leg. It will be interesting to see how the Londoners bounce back from this disappointing result now.

The home fans took to Twitter to share their disbelief after the defeat. Here is how they reacted to the result last night.

 

Leeds United fans react to their defeat against Wolves
Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com