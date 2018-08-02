Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to the departure of Reo Griffiths

2 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Lyon completed the signing of the highly rated Tottenham forward Reo Griffiths yesterday.

The 18-year-old signed a four year deal with the French outfit and the agreement has been confirmed by the two clubs.

Griffiths has represented England at the youth level and he was a key player for Tottenham’s U18s side. His departure will come as a major blow for the Londoners who have lost other youth stars this summer.

The 18-year-old has already completed his medical with Lyon and the French outfit will pay compensation to Spurs.

Reo Griffiths scored 33 goals for the club’s U18 side last season and he was expected to develop into a first-team player in future.

The young forward has decided to move to France in search of regular playing time. Griffiths is not the only English talent to opt for a move abroad. 12 months ago Jadon Sancho quit Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund as well.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

