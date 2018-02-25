Tottenham fans react to Ryan Sessegnon’s display vs Wolves

Championship sensation Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying a phenomenal campaign for Fulham this season.
The 17-year-old scored his 13th goal of the season as Fulham won 2-0 against leaders Wolves in the Championship clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
He has taken his game to a new level in 2018, and has scored eight goals in his last 10 games. He has been simply outstanding this season, and has provided four assists as well.
Sessegnon took to social networking site Twitter after the game. He says that it was a “great victory”, and is elated to see Fulham’s unbeaten run continuing.
The unbeaten run continues !🙏, great victory!, lads were excellent today!, important 3 points, we recover and go again! #FULFORCE #FFC @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/kWIxlHSdxP
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) February 24, 2018
A host of Premier League clubs are keen to sign the budding superstar, with Tottenham Hotspur thought to be leading the race.
Recently, Leroy Rosenior hinted on the Totally Football Show that Spurs might have already agreed to a deal to bring Sessegnon to North London.
Fulham are competing to gain promotion to the Premier League, and should they manage to do so it could get difficult for potential suitors to lure him away.
Spurs fans are closely following his development, and they want the club to sign him next summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Ryan sessegnon would be perfect at spurs
— Scott (@scottstanhope) February 24, 2018
⚽I hope spurs sign Ryan Sessegnon⚽
— mike (@mikesmeeth) February 24, 2018
Ryan Sessegnon scores again for Fulham! I really hope that the rumour that Levy have signed this brilliant player for Spurs is true! He s destined for the top! #THFC #COYS
— Jide (@JideHowardChase) February 24, 2018
I want Ryan Sessegnon at my football club. #COYS #THFC
— Tom Spur (@tom_spur) February 24, 2018
I really hope we get Ryan Sessegnon 👀👀#THFC #COYS
— Spurs Chat (@kieranspurs1) February 24, 2018
Ryan Sessegnon. I haven’t wanted to see a player don the Spurs shirt this badly since Darren Anderton was destroying left-backs on a weekly basis for Pompey…
— Andy Clarke (@AndyClarke77) February 24, 2018