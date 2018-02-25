Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Ryan Sessegnon’s display vs Wolves

25 February, 2018

Championship sensation Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying a phenomenal campaign for Fulham this season.

The 17-year-old scored his 13th goal of the season as Fulham won 2-0 against leaders Wolves in the Championship clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

He has taken his game to a new level in 2018, and has scored eight goals in his last 10 games. He has been simply outstanding this season, and has provided four assists as well.

Sessegnon took to social networking site Twitter after the game. He says that it was a “great victory”, and is elated to see Fulham’s unbeaten run continuing.

A host of Premier League clubs are keen to sign the budding superstar, with Tottenham Hotspur thought to be leading the race.

Recently, Leroy Rosenior hinted on the Totally Football Show that Spurs might have already agreed to a deal to bring Sessegnon to North London.

Fulham are competing to gain promotion to the Premier League, and should they manage to do so it could get difficult for potential suitors to lure him away.

Spurs fans are closely following his development, and they want the club to sign him next summer. Here are some of the selected tweets:

