Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s comments after Man Utd defeat

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the semi-finals and Pochettino’s post-match comments have not gone down to well with the fans.
It seems that the Argentine manager was trying to send a message to the club chairman Daniel Levy.
Pochettino revealed that Spurs are ready to compete at the top level but they might not be ready to win things just yet. The Tottenham manager went on to claim that Spurs need more time to develop into a title-winning side.
It could be a hint that the Londoners are in need of more investment. The likes of City, Chelsea and United can afford to buy the best players in the world and therefore it is hard for Spurs to develop young players and then compete with these financial giants.
Pochettino also maintained that Spurs need to continue with their philosophy and be patient whether it is with him or another manager.
He said: “Tottenham need more time, of course with *me or another*, but I think it’s so important to keep going, focusing on working and developing that philosophy which is fantastic for the club.”
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League and Spurs simply cannot afford to lose him. It seems that Levy might finally need to loosen the purse-strings now.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his comments.
That’s a message to levy, back me or sack me.
— Phil Harris (@philharris_) April 21, 2018
I’m heartbroken after yesterday but losing Poch would be a disaster and set us back again.
— Mo (@Hotspur67) April 22, 2018
Poch: ‘Tottenham need more time, with me or another’
However way you understand this comment it is worrying
— Harry C (@HazSpur92) April 21, 2018
Poch said in both the post match interview and post match conference “Tottenham should continue in this direction, with me or with another”. With another? Hope that doesn’t mean what I think it means
— THFC Lifer (@CaptainCockerel) April 21, 2018
His era is coming to an end clearly fed up with levy not paying the wages tontop players and transfer funds
— jamie (@jamied90_) April 21, 2018
‘Tottenham need more time,with me or another’ the words used by Poch? What do we make of that comment, should us Spurs fans be alarmed or was it just his use of our language? Doesn’t exactly fill you with great optimism? Yesterday nearest we’ve come to trophy,failed! #COYS #THFC
— Alf Love (@alf_love47) April 22, 2018
He repeated it in at least 3 interviews so it was intentional. It’s either letting us know he’s off to Madrid or somewhere or firing a shot at Levy to say this is as far as I can take it without real investment
— Dave (@davelinx1) April 22, 2018
I think the ‘me or another’ was a dig at #levy by Poch. A back me this summer or I’m off comment. Must be frustrating when your the manager of the tightest chairman in the league. #THFC
— Aaron Robinson (@Big_RobzTHFC) April 21, 2018