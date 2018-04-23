Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s comments after Man Utd defeat

Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s comments after Man Utd defeat

23 April, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the semi-finals and Pochettino’s post-match comments have not gone down to well with the fans.

It seems that the Argentine manager was trying to send a message to the club chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettino revealed that Spurs are ready to compete at the top level but they might not be ready to win things just yet. The Tottenham manager went on to claim that Spurs need more time to develop into a title-winning side.

It could be a hint that the Londoners are in need of more investment. The likes of City, Chelsea and United can afford to buy the best players in the world and therefore it is hard for Spurs to develop young players and then compete with these financial giants.

Pochettino also maintained that Spurs need to continue with their philosophy and be patient whether it is with him or another manager.

He said: “Tottenham need more time, of course with *me or another*, but I think it’s so important to keep going, focusing on working and developing that philosophy which is fantastic for the club.”

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League and Spurs simply cannot afford to lose him. It seems that Levy might finally need to loosen the purse-strings now.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his comments.

 

 

Tom Pearce reacts to Leeds United win on Twitter
Wolves fans urge Ruben Neves to stay beyond this summer

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com