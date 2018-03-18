Blog Columns Site News Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display on Twitter

Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display on Twitter

18 March, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Swansea City 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

It was a near flawless performance from Spurs who dominated the game throughout. Christian Eriksen scored a brace and Erik Lamela added another to seal the game in Spurs’ favour.

It was a fantastic team effort but one player who particularly impressed was Moussa Sissoko, and Spurs fans appreciated his effort on social networking site Twitter.

The 28-year-old joined Spurs in 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million, but in his two seasons at the club he hasn’t been able to win over the fans in the true sense.

Last season he was really poor, but has improved on his game this season. He has made 12 Premier league starts and played in the Champions League games as well. That goes to show that he has the backing of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Frenchman put in a brilliant performance against Swansea, and many fans believe it was his best game in a Lillywhite shirt.

Glasgow Rangers fans tear into Bruno Alves after poor display
Arsenal eyeing move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake