Tottenham fans react to Moussa Sissoko’s display on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Swansea City 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
It was a near flawless performance from Spurs who dominated the game throughout. Christian Eriksen scored a brace and Erik Lamela added another to seal the game in Spurs’ favour.
It was a fantastic team effort but one player who particularly impressed was Moussa Sissoko, and Spurs fans appreciated his effort on social networking site Twitter.
The 28-year-old joined Spurs in 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million, but in his two seasons at the club he hasn’t been able to win over the fans in the true sense.
Last season he was really poor, but has improved on his game this season. He has made 12 Premier league starts and played in the Champions League games as well. That goes to show that he has the backing of Mauricio Pochettino.
The Frenchman put in a brilliant performance against Swansea, and many fans believe it was his best game in a Lillywhite shirt.
By far best game he’s had for us. Looked very confident on the ball. Good running, passing, skill… where the hell did that come from?? 😂 #COYS
— Reece Chown (@reecechown) March 17, 2018
Agreed. Sissoko looked so much more comfortable in the middle of the park today.
— Rocitt (@Rocitt) March 17, 2018
He’s been pretty solid this season hasn’t he….👍🏻
— Nick Spalding (@nickjdspalding) March 17, 2018
best game in a spurs shirt
— joe burns (@windermerepools) March 17, 2018
He’s so close to being a really solid player for us. Just needs consistency. Often just lets himself down.
— Sean (@SpursDub) March 17, 2018
Best player on pitch for me
— Neil Harrison (@finchyid1710) March 17, 2018
A Moussa Sissoko masterclass….against a Premier League team….in a midfield two pic.twitter.com/SuyDjbBTT0
— Jake. (@YedIin) March 17, 2018
Not afraid to say it because at the end of the day he’s still a Spurs player, Moussa Sissoko had a very decent game for us today in the heart of our midfield.
Whether you like him as a player or not, only right to congratulate him when the bloke plays well.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) March 17, 2018
Credit to Sissoko. Been very good today.
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) March 17, 2018