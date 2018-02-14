Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Mousa Dembele’s performance against Juventus

Tottenham managed to secure a vital 2-2 draw away to Juventus last night and the Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele impressed the fans with an outstanding display.

The former Fulham star was one of the main reasons why Spurs managed to get back into the game. Dembele allowed Spurs to control the game in the midfield and forced Juventus to drop back and play passive football.

The Londoners went 2-0 down within the first ten minutes but they showed real character and fighting spirit to get back on level terms.

Pochettino will be delighted with the fact that Spurs are heading back to Wembley with 2 away goals and a priceless draw from the first leg.

On current form, Tottenham will be favourites to go through to the next round now. They are certainly capable of beating Juventus on their home turf.

Furthermore, the likes of Toby Alderweireld will be fit for the return leg as well.

