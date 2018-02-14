Tottenham fans react to Mousa Dembele’s performance against Juventus

Tottenham managed to secure a vital 2-2 draw away to Juventus last night and the Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele impressed the fans with an outstanding display.
The former Fulham star was one of the main reasons why Spurs managed to get back into the game. Dembele allowed Spurs to control the game in the midfield and forced Juventus to drop back and play passive football.
Mousa Dembélé vs. Juventus.
Cool as the other side of the pillow. pic.twitter.com/rwecORVgA6
— BTL Comps (@BTLComps) February 13, 2018
The Londoners went 2-0 down within the first ten minutes but they showed real character and fighting spirit to get back on level terms.
Pochettino will be delighted with the fact that Spurs are heading back to Wembley with 2 away goals and a priceless draw from the first leg.
On current form, Tottenham will be favourites to go through to the next round now. They are certainly capable of beating Juventus on their home turf.
Furthermore, the likes of Toby Alderweireld will be fit for the return leg as well.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Mousa Dembele’s performance against Juventus.
There are no words in the world to be able describe the form you are in right now. But I’ll give it a try, the most complete midfield footballer I’ve had the beauty of watching, go and wrap yourself in cotton wall now. x
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) February 13, 2018
You were breathtaking tonight mate. #COYS
— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) February 13, 2018
Mate, are you even human?
— Jason 🐔⚽ (@ryantegan) February 13, 2018
Absolutely immense Mousa, you were simply outstanding (your current form is superb). You & the lads should be extremely proud of that performance. 😀 #GOAT #COYS
— Dave W (@spudly77) February 13, 2018
You are a magnificent footballer and I will be telling my grand kids one day about you. A midfielder with the strength of an ox, but the grace and movement of a ballerina. You are a true Spurs legend.
— Mickeyleon (@clayblack75) February 13, 2018
Europe’s best midfielder! #COYS
— Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) February 13, 2018
You are, quite literally, one of the best players in the world right now, as far as form’s concerned. Unbelievably good. #COYS
— Kev J. Stewart (@KevJStewart) February 13, 2018
The way you glide in the middle of the pitch as if likes opposition players are just like statues and not humans..they almost give up when you have ball glued to your feet..Magnificent Moussa Dembele!!!
— Mickey Rodrigues (@RodriguesMickey) February 13, 2018
