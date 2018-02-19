Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s debut on Twitter

Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw against Rochdale in the FA Cup last night.
Rochdale took the lead when Henderson scored in the 45th minute. Tottenham hit back at the hour mark through Lucas Moura.
Harry Kane’s late goal looked to have secured Tottenham’s place in the next round of the competition but Steve Davies scored in injury time to earn a replay for the League One side.
Rochdale will now travel to Wembley for their replay. Although Spurs are firm favourites to secure their place in the Quarterfinals, the League One side cannot be underestimated now.
Tottenham winger Lucas Moura had a night to remember and the fans will be very optimistic about his future at the club now.
The Brazilian arrived from PSG in January and he will be delighted with the promising start to his Tottenham career. The technically gifted winger managed to score on his debut. Moura’s intensity and hard work also impressed the Tottenham fans.
See Lucas Moura’s first goal for Spurs again! pic.twitter.com/6ipRPq6vTG
— COYSWeb (@COYSWeb) February 19, 2018
Here is what the Tottenham fans had to say about Lucas Moura’s goalscoring debut on Twitter.
Amidst the disappointment of not being able to see out the win, I thought this man was great today. Looked a real spark and it’s clear to see what he can add to the team. Could play a crucial role for us in the remainder of the season. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QeCRwy4qiz
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) February 18, 2018
I’m happy with what this guys going to be bringing to the table! Real threat good debut ⚽🏃🏽♂💨 @LucasMoura7 pic.twitter.com/3ykl5BC1BW
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) February 18, 2018
Lucas Moura’s full #thfc debut:
2 attempts at goal
13 take-ons 🔥
1 tackle
5 aerial duels
2 through-balls
1 goal
Promising. pic.twitter.com/y0lQQjuCwl
— Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) February 18, 2018
It appears we may have found ourselves a gem in Lucas Moura.
A winger with pace and the ability to go past players with ease.
Reminiscent to Lennon with the ability to gets fans off their seat but crucial of all an end product to go with it.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/NOvzy17QtU
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) February 18, 2018
Only 2 positives for me are seeing glimpses of real quality and potential from Lucas Moura and Juan Foyth. #THFC #COYS #ROCTOT
— Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) February 18, 2018
Lucas Moura was brilliant today. 👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Cr7o01n978
— Spurs News Today (@TodaySpurs) February 18, 2018
Lucas Moura’s arrival now gives Tottenham a Plan B, actually, he could be Plan A.
Electric pace, direct, not to shabby in the air, and more than ready to play his part defensively !!#LooksAnAbsoluteSteal
— Ledley is my Hero (@spursNutN17) February 18, 2018
Lucas Moura looks like he is going to be a real asset to the squad. Finally a player who can take on a defender. Could be vital in the run in to the end of the season.
— WeAreTottenhamTV (@WeRTottenhamTV) February 18, 2018