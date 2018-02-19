Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Lucas Moura’s debut on Twitter

Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw against Rochdale in the FA Cup last night.

Rochdale took the lead when Henderson scored in the 45th minute. Tottenham hit back at the hour mark through Lucas Moura.

Harry Kane’s late goal looked to have secured Tottenham’s place in the next round of the competition but Steve Davies scored in injury time to earn a replay for the League One side.

Rochdale will now travel to Wembley for their replay. Although Spurs are firm favourites to secure their place in the Quarterfinals, the League One side cannot be underestimated now.

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura had a night to remember and the fans will be very optimistic about his future at the club now.

The Brazilian arrived from PSG in January and he will be delighted with the promising start to his Tottenham career. The technically gifted winger managed to score on his debut. Moura’s intensity and hard work also impressed the Tottenham fans.

