Tottenham fans react to Kylian Mbappe’s performance vs Manchester City

22 February, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester City, Monaco, Tottenham
Tottenham are reportedly among the long list of clubs that are interested in signing Monaco’s highly talented young forward, Kylian Mbappe, in the summer.

The 18-year-old has come up through the ranks with Monaco, and is considered to be one of the top young talents in world football.

In February 2016, he became Monaco’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he scored against Troyes. This season, he has taken his game to another level, and scored his first Ligue One hat-trick only 11 days ago.

He has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including his strike against Manchester City on Tuesday night. His burgeoning rise has alerted top European clubs around the world, with the player already being dubbed as the “new Thierry Henry.”

His pace and great dribbling skill was a constant threat against City, as he bamboozled Nicolas Otamendi twice in quick succession.

According to French publication, L’Equipe, Mbappe could cost up to €80m, which would break the world record for the most expensive teenager in history.

Whether Spurs will make a move for him in the summer is another question, but his performance against City surely got them excited. They took to social media site, Twitter, to let know that Mbappe would be an amazing signing for Spurs.

