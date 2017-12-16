Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Kieran Trippier’s display against Manchester City

Tottenham fans react to Kieran Trippier’s display against Manchester City

16 December, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester City, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City this evening and Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 21 points behind the league leaders.

The Londoners were expected to fight for the title at the start of the season but things have gone horribly wrong for them in the last few weeks. Injuries to Alderweireld and Wanyama has had a damaging impact on their game.

Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City from a corner in the first half. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured the three points for the hosts. The English winger grabbed a brace in the last ten minutes after having missed quite a few chances throughout the game.

Gabriel Jesus came close to scoring as well but the Brazilian missed his penalty kick.

Hugo Lloris saved Spurs from further embarrassment with some fantastic saves in between the sticks. Eriksen scored a consolation goal late on in the game.

Meanwhile, one player who disappointed a lot was the Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier. The 27-year-old found it difficult to cope with the flair and pace of Leroy Sane throughout the game. It resulted in City creating most of their chances from Spurs’ right side.

Here is how the fans reacted to Trippier’s showing against City.

 

Rafa Benitez wants to sign Liverpool star in January

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com