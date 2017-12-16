Tottenham fans react to Kieran Trippier’s display against Manchester City

Tottenham crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City this evening and Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 21 points behind the league leaders.
The Londoners were expected to fight for the title at the start of the season but things have gone horribly wrong for them in the last few weeks. Injuries to Alderweireld and Wanyama has had a damaging impact on their game.
Gundogan opened the scoring for Manchester City from a corner in the first half. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured the three points for the hosts. The English winger grabbed a brace in the last ten minutes after having missed quite a few chances throughout the game.
Gabriel Jesus came close to scoring as well but the Brazilian missed his penalty kick.
Hugo Lloris saved Spurs from further embarrassment with some fantastic saves in between the sticks. Eriksen scored a consolation goal late on in the game.
Meanwhile, one player who disappointed a lot was the Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier. The 27-year-old found it difficult to cope with the flair and pace of Leroy Sane throughout the game. It resulted in City creating most of their chances from Spurs’ right side.
Here is how the fans reacted to Trippier’s showing against City.
Sane has trippier’s number, and man was trying to tell me he’s better than Walker.
— 𓌳 (@Calciodiction) December 16, 2017
Trippier plays a few nice looking crosses and fooled people into thinking he’s above mid table quality. Biggest con job since Ocean’s 11.
— Jake. (@YedIin) December 16, 2017
If Leroy Sane beats Kieran Trippier one more time in this game he gets to keep him.#MCITOT
— Chris Clark (@Chrisclark1975) December 16, 2017
If we took Trippier off and didn’t bring anyone on We’d be better.
— KIERAN SPURSLIFE (@gloryglorythfc1) December 16, 2017
There’s no reason on this planet why Trippier should have started this game.
— BleedSpurs (@BleedSpurs) December 16, 2017
Sané vs Trippier is what we all expected Ronaldo vs Trippier to be…
— Nikhil Saglani (@Nikhil_Saglani) December 16, 2017
Kieran Trippier’s first half vs Man City. Worst performance of 2017.
— Sophhh (@soph_thfc) December 16, 2017
Poch Out on the tl ffs, apart from Trippier he’s done nothing wrong, it’s the players, he didn’t leave an open man on the corner did he
— ◀G▶ (@GarethFC) December 16, 2017
Obviously City are brilliant but Dembele and Trippier have both had abysmal matches and both were at fault for that third goal, which summed up the whole game in a nutshell. #COYS
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) December 16, 2017
I never ever want to see Kieran Trippier on a football pitch ever again
— Tom Thorp (11-2) (@Tom_Thorp) December 16, 2017
Jesus christ of Nazareth someone shoot Trippier in the head
— Decky (@mchdecky) December 16, 2017
Throwback to those two weeks after Walker joined Man City when people said Trippier>Walker. Nobody will admit to it but you know who you are
— oliver (@oIiverthfc) December 16, 2017
Is Trippier actually a right back? Like are we sure about that? He never seems to actually exist in said area.
— Andrew ☂️ (@DierStraits_) December 16, 2017
How Trippier and Dembele have stayed on this pitch is beyond me, absolute disgrace
— HiggyHotspur #COYS (@NickHiggy4) December 16, 2017