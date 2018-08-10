Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Jack Grealish’s tweet

Tottenham were linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

The 22-year-old had a fantastic season in the Championship last year and Mauricio Pochettino wanted to bring him to the club.

However, the Londoners failed to agree on a deal with Aston Villa. The Championship club’s new owners refused to sell their prized asset at any price.

As per Sky Sports, Tottenham submitted a £25m bid for the player but it was turned down.

Grealish is expected to sign a new deal with the Championship club now. He has two years left on his current deal.

After a failed deadline day move to Tottenham, Jack Grealish took to Twitter to send out a message to the Aston Villa fans.

His tweet read: ‘Let’s get to work. #AVFC’.

It is evident that Grealish is ready to focus on Aston Villa’s season now. The fans will be delighted to see that one of their best players is not unsettled after his dream move fell through.

Grealish wanted to play in the Champions League with Tottenham next season.

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to this tweet from last night.

 

