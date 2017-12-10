Tottenham fans react to Heung Min Son’s performance vs Stoke

Tottenham ended their four-match winless run with a thumping 5-1 win over Stoke City yesterday.
The Londoners were struggling in the Premier League over the last few weeks and they will be delighted to have got their campaign back on track now.
Spurs are competing with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for a place in the top four. Initially, they were expected to fight for the title but the recent dip in form has damaged their chances.
England international Harry Kane bagged a brace against Stoke yesterday but one particular player who managed to impress the fans quite a bit was Heung Min Son. The South Korean scored one and set up another in the 5-1 win.
Spurs fans were full of praise for the former Bundesliga star because of his hardworking approach and they even took to Twitter to share their views on the attacker.
Son joined Spurs for a fee of £22m back in the summer of 2015 and has been a reliable player for Pochettino over the last two seasons.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Heung Min Son’s performance against Stoke City on social media last night.
Most underrated player in the league? 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/RMsZkdMxDc
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) December 9, 2017
he has class 👑 #Sonny on the fire 🔥
We are very proud of him 🇰🇷
— E-Spurs S. Korea🇰🇷 (@e_spursSkorea) December 9, 2017
Great player always give his all and the fans love him!!
— bernard mc ginley (@bernardthfc) December 9, 2017
Why on earth haven’t we got a chant for him?
— Tyler Gerrard (@Tyler11747746) December 9, 2017
Have to agree he gets overlooked by everyone.
— Paul Molloy (@6pacmolloy) December 9, 2017
He should be first on that team sheet every week always looking to create and works he’s socks off
— davo (@sparky33) December 9, 2017