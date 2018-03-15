Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Harry Kane’s injury update on Twitter

15 March, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged his ankle ligaments and the England international will miss the next few weeks.

The Londoners have not given out a specific timeframe but they believe Kane will be back in training next month.

Usually, ankle ligament damage rules a player out for 4-6 weeks and therefore Kane is likely to miss most of Tottenham’s remaining games this season.

Kane sustained the injury after a challenge from the Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during Sunday’s 4-1 win.

The news will come as a relief to Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane missing the World Cup would have been a disaster for England.

As for the Spurs fans, they are not happy to lose their best player for a few weeks at this stage of the season.

Pochettino’s side are currently challenging for the FA Cup and a place in the top four. Harry Kane’s absence could jeopardize their chances in both competitions.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Tottenham fans on Twitter.

 

