Tottenham fans react to Harry Kane’s injury update on Twitter

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged his ankle ligaments and the England international will miss the next few weeks.
The Londoners have not given out a specific timeframe but they believe Kane will be back in training next month.
TEAM NEWS: Preliminary assessments have confirmed that @HKane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle.
The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to First Team training next month. pic.twitter.com/q4sOSJHhPT
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2018
Usually, ankle ligament damage rules a player out for 4-6 weeks and therefore Kane is likely to miss most of Tottenham’s remaining games this season.
Kane sustained the injury after a challenge from the Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during Sunday’s 4-1 win.
The news will come as a relief to Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane missing the World Cup would have been a disaster for England.
As for the Spurs fans, they are not happy to lose their best player for a few weeks at this stage of the season.
Pochettino’s side are currently challenging for the FA Cup and a place in the top four. Harry Kane’s absence could jeopardize their chances in both competitions.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Tottenham fans on Twitter.
Going to sleep until next season. Wake me up in August lads.
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) March 14, 2018
knowing our injury luck, he’ll to training on the 30th April
— chez (@ChezDMR) March 14, 2018
Just hoping we manage to avoid defeat in that Chelsea game without him, if we do that his loss wont be that disastrous
— Hamid (@HamidTHFC) March 14, 2018
Time to all get behind Sonny and see us through until Harry is back in the team.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/nZqGWhT8Sm
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) March 14, 2018
Good luck with the recovery H. Our boy Sonny will continue to do the business. pic.twitter.com/yYRr935dTJ
— Lilywhite Rose (@lilywhite_rose) March 14, 2018
Not as bad as first thought – Haven’t got a PL game for a couple of weeks, will only miss a couple of games however does include Chelsea & City. Sure we can manage, we’re a team, not an individual & we did so last year too. COYS
— HHotspurs (@HotHotspurs) March 14, 2018
I know man, terrible timing. He’s gonna miss our match against Chelsea and Manchester City 🤮
— Kyle Jimenez (@KyleJimenez2) March 14, 2018